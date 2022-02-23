Ralf Rangnick reveals thinking behind selection of three centre-backs without a natural right-back

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed the ideas behind his selection of three central defenders.

United are lining up in their crunch Champions League last 16 tie against Spanish Champions Atletico Madrid without a natural right-back.

Instead United appear to be operating with Victor Lindelof in the area, after he impressed at centre-back in the Leeds United victory.

Speaking pre-match to BT Sport, Rangnick revealed he wanted to start the game well like they did against Leeds, and also revealed the starting xi on the pitch could easily switch between a back four and three which may indicate one of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho playing as a wing-back for portions of the game.

United’s opposition have lined up in a three tonight, with Diego Simeone looking to stifle the impact the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo could have on the tie.

Atletico have been a disappointing team when compared to last season, especially in La Liga. The Spanish Champions are only fifth in the Spanish league as it stands, which would mean they would be without Champions League football next season.

Whether Rangnick’s safety first will prove successful will be seen as the night unfolds, but both teams will be desperate to progress amid their disappointing campaigns so far.

