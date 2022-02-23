A brace for Sadio Mane that set Liverpool on the way to a magnificent 6-0 win against Leeds this evening has reiterated just how consistent he’s been over the course of a season since arriving in England.

Mane, who earned his first taste of Premier League football with a transfer to Southampton in the summer of 2014, is now the only player in the top-flight with 10 or more Premier League goals in each of the last eight seasons in the world’s most star-studded division.

It’s no surprise to see that the Senegalese superstar was a favourite during his two-season stay with the Saints and is clearly adored by the Reds faithful when you consider this remarkable consistency over the course of an entire campaign, a feat that is even more impressive when you consider that not a single penalty forms part of this tally.

Mane hasn’t just been a regular converter during his time in the top-flight though, he’s also got 44 Premier League assists to his name, per Transfermarkt.

Sadio Mane is the only player with 10+ Premier League goals in each of the last eight seasons. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) February 23, 2022

Mane now has 11 goals and two assists in 23 Premier League outings this season, with the number of his efforts that have hit the back of the net this term only bested by Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Perhaps its time that the 29-year-old wins even more respect from those that follow the beautiful game. Fans would do well to remember that the likes of Raheem Sterling have been active in the top-flight over the same period, and many would argue that Mane is actually a class above.