Spurs identify La Liga shot-stopper as possible Hugo Lloris successor

Now at the age of 35, it is clear that Tottenham Hotspur will need to find a long-term replacement for veteran goalkeeper Huge Lloris and according to recent reports, the club could turn their attention to talent in La Liga.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claims the Lilywhites’ recruitment team have identified Atletico Bilbao’s Unai Simon as a potential transfer target.

Although Lloris’ contract at Tottenham Hotspur is not set to expire until 2024, it is obvious the Frenchman is reaching the latter stages of his career.

Simon, 24, on the other hand, is at the opposite end of his career and after already establishing himself as Bilbao’s number, looks destined for a long and successful time at the top of European football.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Bilbao that is not set to expire until 2025 but that hasn’t stopped Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur from monitoring his performances with a view to see him succeed Lloris in London.

Luring the Spanish shot-stopper away from San Mames won’t be easy though. Speaking recently about his love for Bilbao, Simon, as quoted by Inside Athletic, said: “As long as Athletic wants me to be here, I’m going to stay. I owe the life I have to Athletic.”

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team back in 2018, Simon has featured in 115 matches, in all competitions, keeping 36 clean sheets along the way.