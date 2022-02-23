Jurgen Klopp will have to brace himself for a summer transfer assault from former player, Steven Gerrard, now manager of Aston Villa.

That’s because Gerrard is on the hunt for one Liverpool player that has been seemingly out of favour at the Anfield-based outfit.

With the Reds still one of the top teams in the Premier League thanks to Klopp’s inspirational style of management, many top players will be only to keen to associate themselves with the club.

Invariably, a churn of players is inevitable and means that some former favourites, particularly if they happen to get injured at just the wrong moment, are sidelined.

The nature of football is that only the strongest survive, and if you want to be the best, then decisions are always taken with the team, rather than individual in mind.

MORE: Mbappe to Liverpool

Sir Alex Ferguson was the absolute master at it, and that’s why his teams always had a freshness and competitive edge to them.

No one could rest of their laurels, and that meant competition for places was always a given.

Klopp now has something similar at Liverpool, and one player who was a fixture in his side just over a year ago, Joe Gomez, is only recently getting back into the groove.

His recent appearance was his first in 15 months after injury, and it’s going to be a long, hard road back to get into the first-team as a regular starter.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham enter highly contested race for star defender Man United will need to break the bank to secure one of their summer targets Manchester United must pay €75m for summer transfer target

To that end, it’s no surprise that Gerrard and Eddie Howe at Newcastle are willing to take the player on a permanent basis from next season, according to The Athletic.

Whether Klopp will sanction any move is unknown at this point, but this situation is one to be watched with interest.