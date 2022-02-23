Tim Sherwood disagrees with Antonio Conte, labels midfielder ‘bang average’

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has some early reservations over midfielder Rogerio Bentancur.

Bentancur, 24, joined the Lilywhites last month following a £17.1m move from Juventus.

Having already featured in four matches for Antonio Conte, the 24-year-old’s latest showing came during Tottenham Hotspur’s dramatic 3-2 win against title favourites Manchester City last weekend.

Bentancur, who played alongside fellow defensive midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg, featured for the game’s entire 90-minutes and was hailed as ‘fantastic’ by Conte after the game.

However, discussing the Londoners’ recent win, Sherwood, who spoke on The Analysis Show, said: “I thought he was bang average, Bentancur.

“I didn’t think he had a good game at all. But he done a job, he worked hard, he is still getting used to the Premier League.”