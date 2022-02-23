Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been recommended Torino defender Gleison Bremer by friend Gianluca Petrachi.

According to FC Inter News, Tottenham Hotspur will take their interest in Bremer a little step further after recommendation from the former director of Roma, Gianluca Petrachi.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, it’s not going to be a straight forward pursuit, with many clubs interested in the Brazilian defender. Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Napoli, AC Milan and more have reportedly shown interest in the player who is expected to cost in the region of €30m.

However, there is a small stumbling block in any potential transfer, with Bremer signing a new contract earlier this month. This may be a simple case of Torino trying to bump his price up, with the player signing a new deal until 2024.