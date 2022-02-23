Tottenham Hotspur must do all they can to keep Antonio Conte as manager despite dismal run of form

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte appears to have eluded to the possibility that he will be leaving the club after another defeat. 

The 1-0 loss to Burnley courtesy of Ben Mee’s second-half header meant Spurs could no longer catch Manchester United in fourth place when they have played all their games in hand. It was also the teams fourth loss in five games in the Premier League.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss appeared to hint at his departure tonight in his post match interviews, saying: “I have to talk to the club.”

However, should Conte wish to hand in his resignation, Spurs would be fools to accept it and should instead do everything in their power to convince him to carry on.

It was only last year Conte led Inter to a title by overthrowing his old team Juventus. If given a full summer transfer window of proper backing, Conte could elevate Spurs back into being among the favourites for the top four.

There are no better managers on the market currently if Spurs want to end their trophy drought too.

While he has been very outspoken and critical of the Spurs board since joining, something which is sure to grind on Daniel Levy, if Spurs even entertain his resignation at this stage it would be a significant betrayal to a fanbase who have been begging for someone who demands the highest standards both on the pitch and in the market to be installed and backed properly.

