With just over five minutes on the clock in tonight’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Tottenham, Spurs had one of their new recruits needing tending to after an injury that was unusually sparked by some silky dribbling.

Josh Brownhill picked up the ball in the middle of the park and sent Rodrigo Bentancur crashing to the floor as he wheeled away from the former Juventus star with a smooth drop of the shoulder. Bentancur received treatment on the sidelines but did return to see out the first half of action.

That was all that the Uruguayan’s hips and ankles could stand after being shattered by the lovely feint from Brownhill though as Antonio Conte was left needing to replace the midfielder at halftime.

The north London outfit recruited Bentancur for an initial fee of £15.8m during the January transfer window, per the Standard, in a deal that includes a further £5m in potential add-ons.

Antonio Conte and the Spurs supporters will be hoping that Bentancur was hauled off in an effort to prevent a more serious injury, the last thing they need is one of their January recruits sidelined just as it looked like they might turn a corner after the shock win against Manchester City.