Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has made an instant impact off the bench by scoring United’s equaliser against Atletico Madrid.

United have been far from their best tonight but Elanga scored with his sides first shot on target after just coming off of the bench for Marcus Rashford.

Fred played in Bruno Fernandes who carried the ball towards the area where he then slotted in Elanga on his right. The 19-year-old slightly dragged his shot but it still went in well past Jan Oblak.

The goal was Uniteds 500th goal in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, a tally only bettered by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Anthony Elanga with a MASSIVE goal for Man Utd! So many stars struggling all evening and an academy graduate comes off the bench to bag the goal ? What a moment!#UCL pic.twitter.com/9kdpcaPkFA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2022

