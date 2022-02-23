Video: Anthony Elanga makes an instant impact as he scores vital equaliser for Man United in Champions League

Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has made an instant impact off the bench by scoring United’s equaliser against Atletico Madrid.

United have been far from their best tonight but Elanga scored with his sides first shot on target after just coming off of the bench for Marcus Rashford.

Fred played in Bruno Fernandes who carried the ball towards the area where he then slotted in Elanga on his right. The 19-year-old slightly dragged his shot but it still went in well past Jan Oblak.

The goal was Uniteds 500th goal in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, a tally only bettered by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from BT Sport and UEFA Champions League

