Video: Ben Mee nods Burnley ahead to deal Antonio Conte and Spurs massive top four blow

Ben Mee has headed Burnley ahead against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur to deal them a massive blow in their hopes of clinching a spot in the top four. 

Josh Brownhill whipped in a high looping set-piece to the far corner which ultimately resulted in the big Burnley defender wrestling with his man but getting his head to the ball first to plant it into the far corner.

Even after their game tonight they will have two games in hand on fourth placed Manchester United, but will no longer have a potential edge on points after those games conclude.

Meanwhile Burnley move themselves two points off of safety with a game in hand on 17th place Newcastle United.

Pictures from Sport TV

1 Comment

  1. Everyone with half a football brain knew we’d get beat tonight, our defence is so bad it could and should have been more. Levy not sorting out the defensive problem when he had the chance is going to cost us again. How many more seasons do we go letting Levy hold us back?
    Levy and Lewis have to go.

