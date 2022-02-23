Dusan Tadic continues to show his class for Ajax as he as scored a simply breath-taking volley.

Following a searching cross from full-back Noussair Mazraoui, Tadic hit the ball first-time once it got to him with the side of his boot.

The former Southampton man then found the top corner of the Benfica net and left the goalkeeper with no chance of saving the shot.

Ajax won all six of their group games this season and boast the competitions top scorer in Sebastien Haller. They will be a tough customer for anyone but the very best to beat across two legs.

You can watch the full video below.