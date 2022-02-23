Manchester United have been left stunned in the Champions League last 16 after Joao Felix scored a sensational header.

After clearing their lines from a corner Renan Lodi managed to whip a cross back into the box for Felix to run onto and score in off the post.

Felix ghosted into the area after losing Harry Maguire who was too slow off the mark to sense the danger when United’s defensive midfielder Fred slipped when attempting to close down the cross.

United have started the game poorly and will need to pick up their intensity if they are to salvage anything from the game.

