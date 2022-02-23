Video: Joel Matip finally rewarded for bombarding runs from centre-back as he caps off lovely move for Liverpool against Leeds

Liverpool extended their lead over Leeds to two goals in the 29th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie after some inspired play by Joel Matip.

The Liverpool centre-back, who wows supporters with his bombarding runs from the back every week, picked up the ball just behind the halfway line and duly proceeded to set sail into the Leeds half.

Matip drove forward into the final third, showing excellent control throughout, before slipping the ball out wide to Mohamed Salah, who rewarded the tenacity from Matip to continue the run by picking out his pal with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Matip did not waste the opportunity to score the open-play goal that Jurgen Klopp and fans alike have been crying out for as he slotted the ball into the back of the net with a lovely finish.

Having put the ball in the back of the net just minutes earlier under the impression that they’d equalised, Liverpool really knocked the wind out of Leeds’ sails with this move. I can’t see the Reds letting Marcelo Bielsa’s men back into the tie like Manchester United did at the weekend.

