(Video) Mikel Arteta addresses possibility of extending Arsenal contract

Despite getting off to a worrying start, there is no doubting that Arsenal hasn’t turned their form around.

Currently one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League, the Gunners have lost just once in their last seven domestic matches and that defeat came against clear title favourites Manchester City.

In light of what has been a dramatic turnaround, there has been recent speculation that manager Mikel Arteta could extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about whether or not the club’s hierarchy have hinted a new deal could be on the horizon, the Spanish tactician said: “Nothing. It’s just that I am really happy here.

“My aim is just to build, with the club, a winning team – a team that people enjoy watching, that fans identify with.”