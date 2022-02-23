Video: Mohamed Salah capitalises with ice-cold penalty to hand Liverpool early advantage against Leeds

In the 13th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Leeds, the Reds had themselves an early lead thanks to the penalty spot.

Fabinho shifted the ball out towards the left flank after a quickly taken free-kick, where Luis Diaz was on hand to slot the ball through to Andy Robertson. Robertson fired in a first-time cross that struck the arm of Stuart Dallas, leaving the referee to point to the spot.

Salah made no mistakes from 12 yards out, a much-needed return to the norm after the superstar missed his last penalty for Liverpool in a defeat to Leicester and questionably sat waiting in the fifth spot in two penalty shootouts for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in the final stages of the tournament.

??? | MO SALAH PUTS LIVERPOOL AHEAD! Liverpool 1 – 0 Leeds

pic.twitter.com/HxAo0ZLjhP — Football For You (@FootbaIlForYou) February 23, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are keeping a title race alive with their run of wins in the Premier League as of late, keeping Manchester City and Pep Guardiola firmly on their toes.