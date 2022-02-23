(Video) Sir Alex Ferguson gives fan score prediction for Atletico Madrid vs. Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are preparing to take on La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in a tense Champions League knockout encounter in Spain on Wednesday night.

Even though the competition’s famous ‘away goal’ rule has recently been scrapped, the Red Devils, led by German interim boss Ralf Rangnick, will be desperate to take a good result away from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

MORE: Big name to be benched for Atletico Madrid vs Man United

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-sporting director tells Antonio Conte to sign in demand Serie A defender
Manchester United dealt transfer blow after £120m valuation of Premier League star
Man United may regret rejecting current Arsenal star four times as a kid

Despite the magnitude of the clash, one person who is feeling confident is legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who while speaking to fans recently, gave a remarkable score prediction.

The ex-Scottish boss, when asked for his thoughts on Wednesday’s blockbuster European tie, said: “Hopefully [Man United will win].

“I will settle for 5-0.”

More Stories Sir Alex Ferguson

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.