Video: The stunning pass that Mohamed Salah sliced open Leeds with to tee up Sadio Mane goal

In the 79th minute of this evening’s stylish victory for Liverpool against Leeds, the Reds’ killer instinct in the final third was shown in the move that left Sadio Mane to make it 4-0.

Mohamed Salah coolly got the ball under control after a heavy touch from Jordan Henderson, quickly turning his focus back to sparking an attacking opportunity as he cut the ball into the path of his charging club captain with an inch-perfect pass.

Henderson made sure not to waste the brilliant ball from Salah that split the Leeds defence as he slotted it straight across the area, where Sadio Mane was on hand to tuck the ball into the back of the net.

Salah and Mane both came away from tonight with two goals apiece, but fans will be left more impressed with the former’s ability to craft goals for once rather than score them.

See More: Video: Joel Matip finally rewarded for bombarding runs from centre-back as he caps off lovely move for Liverpool against Leeds

Pictures from Sport TV.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Anthony Elanga makes an instant impact as he scores vital equaliser for Man United in Champions League Video: £15m Spurs newbie Rodrigo Bentancur left injured by sharp skill in rare moment against Burnley Video: Ben Mee nods Burnley ahead to deal Antonio Conte and Spurs massive top four blow

Liverpool have looked as clinical as they’ve ever been under Jurgen Klopp tonight. Manchester City might well be quaking in their boots now with their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just three points.