Manchester United have been absolutely schooled in the first 45 minutes of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Joao Felix scored a world class header in the opening seven minutes after he ghosted in front of Harry Maguire to get on the end of Renan Lodi’s cross.

Marcos Llorente hit the post at the end of the half to nearly give Atletico a deserved 2-0 lead.

One moment in the middle of the half truly encapsulated the poor performance of United. David de Gea took a quick goal kick with the pass intended for Raphael Varane who was caught completely unaware.

Luckily he was able to retrieve the ball before any attackers could pinch it but this moment really compounded how sloppy Ralf Rangnick’s side have been.

Renan Lodi has terrorised right-back Victor Lindelof to truly question why no natural right-back was selected for the game.

In addition, Geoffrey Kondogbia has been allowed to run the midfield with ease under no real pressure from Fred or Bruno Fernandes. Paul Pogba has at least tried but he has often been too isolated to make anything work.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be having another one of his anonymous games but continues to moan about a lack of service without showing for the ball a whole lot.

Half-time will be Rangnick’s most important team talk since joining United. Atletico are using all of their experience to their advantage and as a result United are too often appearing out of their depth.

Pictures from CBS Sports