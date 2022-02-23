West Ham extend defender’s contract amid interest from Arsenal and Spurs

West Ham United have reportedly extended Ben Johnson’s contract until 2024.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the Hammers have been keen to fend off interest from rival clubs for the young full-back.

After signing up to their youth academy back in 2007, Johnson, 22, has been with West Ham United his entire career and has recently established himself as a first-team player following an injury to Vladimir Coufal.

Speaking to the club’s media team at the end of last year about Johnson’s rise, Moyes said: “He’s a great boy to work with. He’s had to wait because we’ve had a few right-backs at the moment. He got his opportunity through a couple of injuries and he’s come in and shown what he can do.

He needs to keep it up and keep his standards high but we’re really pleased with Ben. He had a really good game against Raheem Sterling on Sunday, as he did at home when we played them in the cup as well. I have to say well done to Ben, he’s started the season very well.

Sometimes you need a couple of games and Ben got it because of injuries to Vladimír and Ryan at the time. He’s taken it and certainly earned his position and the chance to get that jersey.”

Johnson’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season but having now reportedly triggered a two-year extension, the 22-year-old will see his long-term future remain at the London Stadium – a place he has flourished at in recent times.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both understood to have a long-standing interest in the full-back, however, now no longer set to be a free agent, it is unlikely either side will back their interest up with a formal offer in the summer.