Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco is being targeted by West Ham United.

According to Fichajes, West Ham are one of a few clubs interested in Isco, who is out of contract at the end of the season. A player of his calibre is bound to attract many clubs, but his extortionate wages may put off potential candidates. Salary Sport suggest the Spanish midfielder is on around £211,000 a week.

Isco has failed to nailed down a regular spot in the Madrid team under Carlo Ancelotti and with no new deal currently on the table, he is expected to leave the club. West Ham reportedly face competition from Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Inter Milan, so it’s going to be a real challenge to secure the signature of the Spaniard, especially if they don’t manage to secure European football.

Isco is a previous Golden Boy award winner, an accolade voted for by sports journalists based on which under 21 player they believe has performed the best in a calendar year.

He is also a four-time Champions League winner, having lifted the trophy in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.