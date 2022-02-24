AC Milan target Tottenham Hotspur winger for reduced asking price

Tottenham FC
Posted by

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are now willing to sell Bergwijn, after rejecting a bid from Ajax in the summer. With Dejan Kulusevski arriving in January, Spurs are now willing to listen to offers for the winger, with him falling further down the pecking order.

AC Milan are interested in the Dutchman, with Spurs expected to lower the transfer fee required to prise him away from North London. After rejecting a bid from Ajax of €25m in the summer, they are reportedly willing to let him leave for around €18m-€20m this time around.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Liverpool star wanted by three Premier League clubs
Chelsea in talks with £135m star
‘It’s not right’ – Antonio Conte drops bombshell statements after Spurs suffer defeat to Burnley

With Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son, plus the recent addition of Kulusevski, Bergwijn is going to struggle for game time for the remainder of the season. Bryan Gil is also out on loan gaining experience, meaning the wide positions at Spurs are going to be clogged with talent. Looking for a fresh challenge makes sense for the Dutch winger and if Spurs can get a reasonable fee in order to invest in other key areas, it makes sense for all parties.

More Stories Steven Bergwijn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.