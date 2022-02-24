AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are now willing to sell Bergwijn, after rejecting a bid from Ajax in the summer. With Dejan Kulusevski arriving in January, Spurs are now willing to listen to offers for the winger, with him falling further down the pecking order.

AC Milan are interested in the Dutchman, with Spurs expected to lower the transfer fee required to prise him away from North London. After rejecting a bid from Ajax of €25m in the summer, they are reportedly willing to let him leave for around €18m-€20m this time around.

With Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son, plus the recent addition of Kulusevski, Bergwijn is going to struggle for game time for the remainder of the season. Bryan Gil is also out on loan gaining experience, meaning the wide positions at Spurs are going to be clogged with talent. Looking for a fresh challenge makes sense for the Dutch winger and if Spurs can get a reasonable fee in order to invest in other key areas, it makes sense for all parties.