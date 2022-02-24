Arsenal forward has contract talks shelved despite Wolves heroics and imminent expiration of deal in summer

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has had contract talks with the club shelved until at least the end of the season. 

Lacazette, who has captained The Gunners since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was frozen out of the squad in mid-December, will not be discussing a possible extension with the club for a few more months.

The 30-year-olds contract expires in the summer and Arsenal are set to be left with no recognised strikers in their squad with 22-year-old Eddie Nketiah also expected to depart for the same reason.

Lacazette has hit just three Premier League goals this season. but his overall contribution is far more important to the team.

Lacazette has stepped into the void of captaincy and has improved Arsenal’s overall performances since returning the team as the main front man, despite his own personal lack of goals.

The Sun are reporting the reason fresh contracts talks have stalled is because Lacazette wants to concentrate on helping the club get Champions League football next season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal get huge slice of luck in 95th minute winning goal in massive step the Champions League
Video: Aubameyang completes Barcelona rout of Napoli with clinical top-corner finish
West Ham retaining interest in 22-year-old Arsenal contract rebel who has just 66 PL minutes this season

The former Lyon man has certainly done that tonight. He played a massive part in the 95th minute scored Arsenal scored against Wolves, a goal which propels them to within one point of fourth placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Lacazette has been linked with a move back to former club Lyon, but with the current crop of Arsenal attackers such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe it may be difficult to find someone who complements them all so well and can add goals to add onto theirs.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Bukayo Saka Nicolas Pepe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.