Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has had contract talks with the club shelved until at least the end of the season.

Lacazette, who has captained The Gunners since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was frozen out of the squad in mid-December, will not be discussing a possible extension with the club for a few more months.

The 30-year-olds contract expires in the summer and Arsenal are set to be left with no recognised strikers in their squad with 22-year-old Eddie Nketiah also expected to depart for the same reason.

Lacazette has stepped into the void of captaincy and has improved Arsenal’s overall performances since returning the team as the main front man, despite his own personal lack of goals.

The Sun are reporting the reason fresh contracts talks have stalled is because Lacazette wants to concentrate on helping the club get Champions League football next season.

The former Lyon man has certainly done that tonight. He played a massive part in the 95th minute scored Arsenal scored against Wolves, a goal which propels them to within one point of fourth placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Lacazette has been linked with a move back to former club Lyon, but with the current crop of Arsenal attackers such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe it may be difficult to find someone who complements them all so well and can add goals to add onto theirs.