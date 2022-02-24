Jose Mourinho is still looking to bring in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, despite his inconsistent performances for Arsenal this season.

Xhaka has been sent off twice for The Gunners this year, with his most recent sending off against Liverpool massively hindering the club’s chances of making the Carabao Cup final which is set to be played out by Chelsea and Liverpool this weekend.

According to Calcio Mercato Xhaka remains the top target on Mourinho’s wish list as he seeks to lift Roma into the top six of the Serie A, a place they are just two points away from.

Mourinho, a former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager certainly has no degree of love from Arsenal fans, especially considering his rivalry with legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

However, considering the frosty relationship between Xhaka and the North London side’s supporters, Mourinho may receive a few warm feelings for taking the player off of Arsenal’s hands.

Xhaka, 29, is valued at £18m by transfermarkt and will have two years left on his deal in the summer.

While Xhaka has rightfully been criticised for his performances in Arsenal red, he has also often been the man who keeps the team gelled together in tricky periods. His experience in the current Arsenal side is vital for the development of the younger forwards and defenders around him and Thomas Partey, who have anchored the Premier League’s fifth best defence this season.