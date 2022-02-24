Barcelona are interested in Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez, who is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Saul has struggled since arriving in England and it’s unlikely Chelsea will look to make this a permanent transfer. According to Football Espana (via Diario Sport), Barcelona will look to sign Saul, using him in negotiations for a deal seeing Antoine Griezmann sign permanently at Atletico Madrid. Griezmann is currently on loan at Atletico after struggling at Barcelona.

Saul was a very competent midfielder in Spain but has struggled to adapt to life in England. With the likes of Jorginho, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount battling for the same position, it was always going to be difficult to cement down a place in the starting eleven.

Barcelona clearly want to add some experience into the midfield area, with youngsters such as Gavi and Pedri starting regularly, who are 17 and 19 respectively. Veteran full back Dani Alves has even operated in midfield positions this season, so adding another central option to the squad makes a lot of sense.