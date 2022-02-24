Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry could be set for a move back to the Premier League this summer, with a number of his suitors located in London.

The 26-year-olds contract runs out in 2023, meaning this summer is the last chance Bayern will have to collect a transfer fee for him before they lose him on a free.

Contract talks have continuously stalled between the two parties and this has opened the door for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to swoop in with a transfer for the German winger.

BILD have reported Gnabry’s situation is one of four major stars who have their respective futures in the air along with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer. But ESPN believe Chelsea and Spurs will be the first clubs to try and take advantage of the situation.

Gnabry has proven himself to be among the best wingers in world football in the last few seasons, helping an incredible dominant Bayern Munich win the Champions League in 2020 along with the subsequent Club World Cup and three Bundesliga titles in a row.

Chelsea and Spurs have suffered from a lack of attacking potency at times this season.

The Blues in particular have suffered over the Christmas period, but have their rigid spine and defence to thank in seeing them through this tricky period.

Meanwhile, Spurs look to be in increasing danger of losing talisman Harry Kane so will need a replacement in the summer to enable Antonio Conte to progress the team the way he wants it to. Although, Spurs would of course need to overlook his links to North London rivals Arsenal.

Gnabry would fit either system and his quality would be a welcome to any squad in world football.