Bundesliga defender tragically killed in car crash

Borussia Monchengladbach and the rest of Germany’s Bundesliga are in mourning on Thursday following the recent tragic death of defender Jordi Bongard.

The young centre-back, who featured 74 times for the club, was tragically killed in a car accident on Wednesday night.

In light of the extremely sad news, Borussia Monchengladbach announced that they have cancelled all training sessions and that a press conference would be held at some point on Thursday.