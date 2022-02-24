Bundesliga defender tragically killed in car crash

Borussia Monchengladbach and the rest of Germany’s Bundesliga are in mourning on Thursday following the recent tragic death of defender Jordi Bongard.
The young centre-back, who featured 74 times for the club, was tragically killed in a car accident on Wednesday night.
In light of the extremely sad news, Borussia Monchengladbach announced that they have cancelled all training sessions and that a press conference would be held at some point on Thursday.
Borussia mourns the death of U23s player Jordi Bongard, who unfortunately died in a car accident last night. We would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.
Jordi will forever be in our thoughts and in our hearts! ? pic.twitter.com/q0A6RqWiHk
— Gladbach (@borussia_en) February 24, 2022