Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

According to 90min, Chelsea are in talks with Barcelona winger Dembele, who moved to the Spanish club from Borussia Dortmund for a fee worth up to £135m (as reported by The Guardian).

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire in the summer and after failing to progress into the player Barcelona expected, no contract has been negotiated so far for the 24-year-old. With just five starts this season, partly due to injuries, Dembele could be looking for a new challenge in order to fulfil the potential that was once expected of him when he was at Dortmund.

The winger positions at Chelsea certainly haven’t been cemented down by any player. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been in and out of the team without staking a claim to start regularly. Dembele will bring attributes that other Chelsea wingers may only possess if they combined their skills together, with his ability with both feet, electric pace and tricky feet.