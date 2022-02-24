Antonio Conte has the full backing of Daniel Levy despite his outburst following the loss to Burnley on Wednesday night.

Levy hopes to reassure Conte that he is the right man for the job and doesn’t want him to leave the club.

Conte spoke out after a fourth loss in five games, questioning whether he was the right man for the job and suggested he must speak with the board at Tottenham to find a solution. After a lengthy unbeaten run, Spurs are now starting to struggle, despite beating title favourites Manchester City in recent weeks.