Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona this summer.

That is the view of Diego Sinagra, the son of another of football’s all-time great’s; Diego Maradona.

Speaking in an interview to Spanish outlet Sport he revealed his thoughts on where Messi’s future lies and the current state of Barcelona without him.

He said: “I am convinced that Leo Messi will return to Barça. Maybe this coming summer. He doesn’t look happy there (at PSG).

“Obviously he is a great player and when you play like that you show it wherever he is. But his place is Barcelona, ??without a doubt”

Messi has failed to hit the same extraordinary goalscoring heights he did with Barcelona since his PSG switch with just two goals in the league to his name, but has continued to be as lethal as ever in his playmaking, having provided nine assists to the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

One extraordinary stat to emerge from Messi’s time with Paris Saint-Germain is the amount of times he has hit the woodwork; seven times to be exact, a Ligue 1 high.

Sinagra then went on to talk about how Barcelona are coping without the star talisman, adding: “what club was not going to suffer his loss? For me they are coping well.

“If I say that Barça plays with (Ousmane) Dembélé, (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang and Ferran (Torres), with (Adama) Traoré, (Frenkie) De Jong is out. It’s a team.”

The 33-year-old was forced to leave Barcelona in the summer due to the club’s gross financial mismanagement which meant they couldn’t register Messi on their books as they would have exceeded La Liga financial wage limits.

Messi remains one of the best players in the world on his day and will undoubtedly want to return to the club he spent over two decades of his life with, but whether such a move will occur in the summer considering the restructuring operation Barcelona have undergone and his contract at PSG remains to be seen.