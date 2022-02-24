Ex-Premier League trio all start in full strength Barcelona xi for crunch Europa League clash with Napoli

Europa League
Posted by

Many might have expected Barcelona to disregard the Europa League when they fell into it, but they have opted to fielded a full strength team tonight. 

Xavi has named his strongest available xi which includes the January window signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.

Behind them Frenkie de Jong joins Pedri and Sergio Busquets in centre midfield looking to provide control and tempo to the game.

In defence, Sergino Dest once again is favoured in the absence of Dani Alves at right-back while Ronald Araujo partners Gerard Pique in central defence.

Ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang comes into his game fresh on the back of an emphatic hat-trick against Valencia at the weekend. This trio of goals meant he has scored one goal fewer than he managed in 14 appearances Premier League for Arsenal this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: James Maddison curls home pair of beautiful goals to confirm Leicester City spot in last 16
High profile journalist rules out Chelsea star staying in England and reveals Bayern and Barcelona talks
Bayern Munich star set for Premier League switch with Chelsea and Tottenham desperate to improve attack

In the reverse fixture Torres could have easily had a hat-trick, and his Expected Goals value outstripped that of the entire Napoli teams in the night. For his and Barcelona’s sake he will want to have his shooting boots on tonight if Barcelona are to progress and avoid an early and embarrassing exit from the competition.

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.