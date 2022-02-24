Many might have expected Barcelona to disregard the Europa League when they fell into it, but they have opted to fielded a full strength team tonight.

Xavi has named his strongest available xi which includes the January window signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.

Behind them Frenkie de Jong joins Pedri and Sergio Busquets in centre midfield looking to provide control and tempo to the game.

In defence, Sergino Dest once again is favoured in the absence of Dani Alves at right-back while Ronald Araujo partners Gerard Pique in central defence.

Ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang comes into his game fresh on the back of an emphatic hat-trick against Valencia at the weekend. This trio of goals meant he has scored one goal fewer than he managed in 14 appearances Premier League for Arsenal this season.

In the reverse fixture Torres could have easily had a hat-trick, and his Expected Goals value outstripped that of the entire Napoli teams in the night. For his and Barcelona’s sake he will want to have his shooting boots on tonight if Barcelona are to progress and avoid an early and embarrassing exit from the competition.