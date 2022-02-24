Former Liverpool star wanted by three Premier League clubs

Former Liverpool player Georginio Wijnaldum is wanted by three Premier League clubs.

According to Fichajes, Wijnaldum is wanted by Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa. The former Liverpool midfielder looks set to leave Paris Saint Germain after just one year. The Dutch star has failed to impress so far in France and doesn’t see a future for himself at the Ligue 1 leaders.

Wijnaldum is also linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but after winning a Champions League in England with Liverpool, he may want a return to the Premier League, somewhere he has thrived and enjoyed the most successful years of his career.

Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris-Saint Germain last year.
After only making 12 league starts this season, Wijnaldum will undoubtedly want to be a more regular figure in his next side and looking at the three Premier League teams linked, you’d expect him to be a key player for these sides.

The Dutch midfielder started his career in England with Newcastle, so a return to St James Park, especially with the clubs new investment, could be a great project for him to be a part of.

