Former West Ham midfielder wants to succeed David Moyes as Hammers’ boss

David Moyes is in no danger of being relieved of his West Ham United duties.

Since taking charge of the club in 2017, Moyes has done an incredible job and after overseeing his side’s claim for Champions League qualification last season, looks set to push Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs all the way again this time around.

However, although the Scottish tactician is likely to remain in charge for quite some time when the time does come for the 58-year-old to depart the club, former midfielder Jack Collison has admitted he’d like to take charge.

MORE: ‘It’s not right’ – Antonio Conte drops bombshell statements after Spurs suffer defeat to Burnley

Having made over 120 senior appearances for the Londoners between 2007 and 2013, Collison is more than familiar with the Hammers and their setup.

After hanging his boots up in 2016, the now 33-year-old moved into coaching and currently leads Atlanta United’s reserves team.

“I’m competitive and I want to be the best coach I can be and that’s coaching at the highest level possible,” Collison said. “I certainly feel like there’s unfinished business back at West Ham.

It would be an attractive proposition because of the history I have with the club.”

“Being a young player out of the academy to making the first team…I think those fans love nothing more than seeing one of their own making the breakthrough and doing well on the pitch.

“I came back as an academy coach so the next step is to go back and be around it as a first-team coach. It’s such a wonderful club. Longer-term, it would be a real fairytale story to get the opportunity to go back there and coach one day.”