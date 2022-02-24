High profile journalist rules out Chelsea star staying in England and reveals Bayern and Barcelona talks

Chelsea FC
Posted by

High profile journalist Fabrizio Romano has ruled out the possibility of Chelsea star Andreas Christensen joining a rival Premier League club. 

Instead he revealed talks have been ongoing between Christensen and European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

A number of English clubs would likely appreciate Christensen’s qualities in their squad, particularly after his strong showings since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea manager.

However, it seems Christensen has ruled out this possibility out of respect for Chelsea, and will instead only move overseas.

More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich star set for Premier League switch with Chelsea and Tottenham desperate to improve attack
(Video) Harvey Barnes extends Leicester City’s aggregate lead vs. Randers
Lukaku makes Chelsea transfer decision amid increasing speculation

Bayern are already resigned to losing Niklas Sule in the summer after Borussia Dortmund confirmed a pre contract agreement with him. Therefore the signing of Christensen would make sense.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are simply in need of quality.

The Blaugrana are in an interesting predicament where they still need a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique who has marshalled the defence for many years and need someone who can play alongside him with the qualities they desire.

The current crop of defenders do not match these needs. Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet both have the desired profile for ball-playing defenders, but lack defensive astuteness and strength to ever be a top class defender. Ronaldo Araujo is probably the best bet to partner Pique right now but he still needs to cultivate his on the ball play to be a considered a long term solution, while Samuel Umtiti is too injury prone to be relied upon.

More Stories Andreas Christensen fabrizio romano Gerard Pique Niklas Sule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.