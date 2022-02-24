Journalist spots interesting behaviour from one Spurs player

Jack Pitt-Brooke from The Athletic noticed that Lucas Moura was the only Spurs player to go straight down the tunnel whilst the other players thanked the travelling away support.

Dier involved in some very lengthy disucssions with the match officials. Lucas walked straight down the tunnel. Kane and then the rest of the Spurs team go over to applaud the away end. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) February 23, 2022

During poor runs of form, sometimes groups of players will avoid going towards the away support through fear of being abused. However, for Lucas Moura to be the only not do so speaks volumes. Fans spend a lot of money and time travelling to away games to support their team and to not show your appreciation to them can be seen as very disrespectful.