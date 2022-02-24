Journalist spots interesting behaviour from one Spurs player

Jack Pitt-Brooke from The Athletic noticed that Lucas Moura was the only Spurs player to go straight down the tunnel whilst the other players thanked the travelling away support.

During poor runs of form, sometimes groups of players will avoid going towards the away support through fear of being abused. However, for Lucas Moura to be the only not do so speaks volumes. Fans spend a lot of money and time travelling to away games to support their team and to not show your appreciation to them can be seen as very disrespectful.

