Manchester United have been offered Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji as contract talks between him and the club are yet to reach a positive conclusion.

According to 90min, long term transfer target Akanji has been directly offered to United. Further to these reports, German reporter Patrick Berger has confirmed Manchester United are pushing to sign the defender. With five first-team centre-back options at the club and with two young prospects currently out on loan, United could be extremely overloaded in this department.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Manuel Akanji, as already reported. The Swiss defender (who has rejected a #BVB offer) is @ManUtd fan and dreams of the Prem League. According to Bild Red Devils have made a concrete offer now: 4-y-contract, €15m salary. Price tag: €30m. https://t.co/EZAhM7MZe7 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 24, 2022

With uncertainty over who is going to be the manager of Manchester United next season, it’s unclear how they are going to set up in the future. Despite playing in a back four for Dortmund mainly, at the European Championship last year for his country Switzerland, Akanji operated in a five-at-the-back system. If a new manager comes in at United and wants to play this way, it makes sense to bring in an extra centre-back, especially one who has played in a back five before.