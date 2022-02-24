Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has broken a record held by David Beckham since 1998.

Fernandes has now assisted a goal in six consecutive Champions League appearances. He is the first player ever to do so whilst playing for an English club. Beckham previously had that record for assists in consecutive games, managing five in a row. He did so whilst also playing for Manchester United at the time, and to take possession of this record from a legend of the club he plays for, should be a proud achievement for Fernandes.

6 – Bruno Fernandes is the first player in Champions League history to assist in six consecutive appearances while playing for an English club, breaking the record held by David Beckham (for @ManUtd) since 1998. Creator. pic.twitter.com/y92qBMZas8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2022

After a sub-par performance for his standards, Fernandes managed to slot in youngster Anthony Elanga to equalise away to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, consequently breaking the record which has lasted over two decades. The Portuguese international will often give the ball away many times during a game, simply because he’s trying things others wouldn’t. For example against Atletico, he lost possession 23 times, more than any other Manchester United player.

Having the perfect blend of keeping possession whilst still creating is something that the 27-year-old needs to master in order to help his team progress. However, he did manage yet another assist when it mattered to give Manchester United a fantastic chance of advancing into the next round, with a home tie in the second leg.