Newcastle tipped to secure permanent transfer of Premier League defender

Newcastle have been tipped to secure the permanent signing of Aston Villa defender Matt Targett.

The left sided defender, currently on loan from Aston Villa at Newcastle, has been tipped to make a permanent transfer in the summer, by transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 26-year-old signed for Newcastle until the end of the season after parent club Aston Villa brought in former Everton defender Lucas Digne. Targett was the first choice left back but was dropped to the bench when the Frenchman came in. Being desperate to play regular football, the offer to join Newcastle was one he couldn’t turn down and he now finds himself playing regular football at St James Park.

 

