Newcastle United attacker facing uncertain future with talks expected at end of season

Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron is reportedly facing an uncertain future at St James’ Park with talks between the player and club expected to take place at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Chronicle Live, which suggest the South American attacker’s long-term future is far from secure.

Almiron, 28, joined the Magpies in 2019 following a £21.6m move from MLS side Atlanta.

Despite arriving in the Premier League as one of the most highly-rated American exports, the playmaker’s time in England’s North East has largely been underwhelming.

Since arriving at the club, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 111 matches, directly contributing to just 18 goals, along the way.

Following what has been a prolonged period of poor form and despite the fact, his contract is not set to expire until 2024, there are now mounting suggestions that the Paraguayan could face crisis talks come the end of the current campaign.