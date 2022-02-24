Newcastle United star nearing comeback in big boost for Eddie Howe in relegation dogfight

Newcastle United star Federico Fernandez is nearing a return to action for the club following a thigh injury. 

Fernandes was spotted in training this week ahead of Newcastle’s crucial relegation six-pointer against Brentford, who are sitting just two points above them.

The 33-year-old centre-back has been a significant figure in the heart of The Magpies defence since joining the club from Swansea in 2018 for £6m.

It will come as a very welcome boost to Eddie Howe that one of his most experienced defenders will soon be making a return.

Howe has led the team off of the bottom of the table after a significant outlay in January financed by Newcastle new Saudi Arabian owners.

They have yet to lose in 2022 in the league, and have won four of their last five games.

In contrast, Brentford, have not won a game since a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on 2nd January, albeit coming off a very tough of fixtures where they played four of the so called ‘big-six’ in their last seven games.

Fernandes has played just seven times this year, but has made 89 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring two goals and assisting with four more.

