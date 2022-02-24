Newcastle willing to offer mega contract to Serie A star

Newcastle are willing to offer Stefan de Vrij £110,000 a week to make the switch to St James Park.

Despite the modern footballer being often ridiculed for chasing the money, it seems Stefan de Vrij is an exception to this rule. Despite Newcastle offering the Dutch international a significant increase in wages, it’s going to take a lot more than that to convince him to make the move to England.

According to FC Inter News, Newcastle are willing to offer Inter Milan £22m for the defender as well as the hefty salary.

