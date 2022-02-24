PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected a monster new contract offer.

According to Marca (via 90 min), PSG offered the French star a new two-year deal with a financial package that was ‘significantly higher than the salary proposed by suitors Real Madrid.’

Mbappe, who is reportedly not interested in the money involved in any deal, has his sights set on Real Madrid and it seems no offer from any other club is going to stand in the way of his dream.

PSG are understandably desperate to renew the contract of their superstar in the worry that he will leave on a free transfer this summer, due to his current contract expiring. To lose a player of Mbappe’s pedigree without receiving a hefty transfer fee will be a huge loss for the Ligue 1 leaders.

Although the Real Madrid team isn’t full of the superstars it once was, Mbappe would have grown up watching the Spanish side when they were known as the ‘Galacticos’. Stars like David Beckham, Ronaldo and fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane made up what was a team full of the giants of European football. To play for a team with such great history and legacy, is understandably a dream for Mbappe.