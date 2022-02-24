The London Stadium joins the race to host Champions League final

The London Stadium has emerged as a contender to host this year’s Champions League final, with UEFA set to move the event from Russia.

Due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, UEFA are considering moving the event to a more suitable location. The London Stadium joins Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a bid to staging the prestigious event, reports the Daily Mail.

The decision to move the event from Russia seems increasingly likely and it’s just a question as to where the final will now be hosted. The London Stadium is no stranger to large sporting events, after hosting the 2012 Olympics.

