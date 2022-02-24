Tottenham have entered the race to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea.

The Chelsea defender, who’s contract expires at the end of the season, is being linked with a host of European clubs and Calciomercato reports that Antonio Conte is now interested in signing the Danish international.

With offers from other European clubs on the table, it’s a question as to whether Christensen wants to stay in London or take on a new challenge elsewhere. The likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been linked so far and to be able to bring in a 25-year-old on a free transfer is going to be a fantastic coup for whichever club he decides to join.