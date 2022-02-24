Arsenal have snatched a winner at the death of their Premier League game against Wolves courtesy of a deserved slice of luck.

Mikel Arteta’s team were up against it from the first half when Gabriel’s sloppy pass back was latched onto by Hwang Hee-Chan who rounded Aaron Ramsdale and passed the ball into an empty net.

However, they kept plugging away but had their efforts beat back by a rigid Wolves defence every time. That is until their substitutes came on.

Nicolas Pepe can considered the sides saviour today. His directness and fresh thinking engineered a comeback against one of the toughest defences in the Premier League.

After scoring the equaliser in the 82nd minute courtesy of a brilliant turn in the area, Pepe then played a smart one-two with Alexandre Lacazette, who received the ball back at the byline and shot towards goal.

Jose Sa managed to get a hand on the 95th minute shot but inadvertently his touch spun the ball towards goal when it was in fact heading wide of the far post.

It is a big slice of luck in the race of the final top four spot, but it is one which has massive ramifications.

Arsenal now move one point behind Manchester United with two games in hand, meaning they could be up to five points clear when they catch up on games to be played.

You can watch the full video below.

ARSENAL HAVE SURELY WON IT! Alexandre Lacazette finishes off a brilliantly worked team goal for the home side!#PLonPrime #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/FWFyfCeuAp — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 24, 2022

Pictures from Amazon Prime Video Sport and the Premier League