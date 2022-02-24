Frenkie De Jong showed Barcelona are a probably a level above the Europa League with a stunning effort against Napoli.

But before this left-back Jordi Alba was the man who finished off a lighting quick counter attack for Barcelona minutes before.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore combined well to carry the ball forward before Traore played in the marauding left-back who tucked away a cute shot into the bottom corner of the Napoli goal.

For the second goal De Jong picked up the ball in space and was allowed to carry the ball forward unopposed before unleashing a beautiful effort into the top corner of Alex Meret’s net.

It puts Barcelona in a commanding position going forward for the rest of the game and should see them through to the next round of the Europa League bar an awful collapse.

Pictures from ESPN Vivo and UEFA Europa League