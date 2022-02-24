(Video) Harvey Barnes extends Leicester City’s aggregate lead vs. Randers

Leicester City is almost certain to reach the Europa League Conference League’s round of 16.

The Foxes, who are playing Danish side Randers in an away second leg tie on Thursday evening, came into the game leading 4-1 on aggregate.

However, following an opening play-off goal from winger Harvey Barnes inside the match’s first two minutes, Brendan Rodgers’ men are now on the brink of reaching the inaugural competition’s first knockout round.

Should Leicester City successfully navigate their way past Randers they will then be forced to wait until Friday, when the competition’s draw takes place, to discover who their next opponents will be.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports