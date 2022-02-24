Manchester United have three clear candidates to take over as permanent manager at the end of the season.

That’s according to Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson, who has recently claimed Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are the three most likely managers to be appointed as the 20-times league winner’s new permanent boss.

Pochettino has long been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat with ten Hag also heavily linked since former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed last year.

However, surprisingly, although currently employed on an interim basis, Jackson has stated that Rangnick, whose points tally is only bettered by Manchester City, is also in with a chance of being named as the Premier League giant’s next permanent manager.

“There are two number one targets,” Jackson said on CaughtOffside’s ‘The Transfer Exchange Show’. “[…] Pochettino and ten Hag […] but there is another gentlemen maybe.

“We can mention some other names who has got a chance but that is the guy actually there at the moment – Ralf Rangnick.”

