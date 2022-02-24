James Maddison has scored a brace of stunning goals to all but confirm Leicester City’s spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League.

With Leicester already leading on the night through Harvey Barnes and the emphatic 4-1 victory they notched up at the King Power stadium over Randers, Maddison then took the game into his own hands in the 70th minute.

Firstly he bent home an inch perfect free kick into the top corner to double Leicester’s lead on the night, before coming up with an even more impressive effort just four minutes later, when he curled the ball into the top corner from well outside the area.

You can watch the full video below.

Unstoppable from James Maddison! ? An exquisite free-kick from the Leicester City star put this tie well beyond doubt.#UECL pic.twitter.com/bTg1lBh3Ig — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports