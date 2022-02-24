(Video) Journalist undecided on Man United midfielder’s future despite transfer links

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out of contract at the end of the season and although he is expected to move on, Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson believes there is still a chance the Frenchman could extend his Old Trafford stay.

Pogba, 28, rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus back in 2016 in a deal worth a whopping £94.5m.

Despite becoming the world’s joint eighth most expensive player, Pogba’s second stint back at United has largely failed to live up to expectations.

MORE: ‘It’s not right’ – Antonio Conte drops bombshell statements after Spurs suffer defeat to Burnley

Often embroiled in a war of words between the media and his agent Mino Raiola, the French playmaker has frequently become subject to widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Discussing the possibility of seeing the 28-year-old depart the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, Jackson, who spoke on CaughtOffside’s ‘The Transfer Exchange Show’, said: “I can see it going either way.

“[…] I think at the moment, it’s still the favoured option is that he will leave.

“I would still be slightly surprised if he did stay because Paul Pogba, for whatever reason, not his fault at all, has been a bit of a soap opera at Man United.

“I still don’t know quite what way it’s going to turn.”

(Play clip from 22:23)