West Ham are looking to revisit a transfer deal for Jonathan Bamba after failing to sign him last summer.

After missing out on signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent transfer last year, The Hammers turned their attentions to Lille winger Bamba. A deal never materialised but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the London club may revisit this opportunity in the summer. After winning Ligue 1 with Lille, Bamba attracted the interest of multiple European clubs.

West Ham will however face tough competition to secure the signature of the Frenchman, despite him failing to find the net at all this season.

Lille have struggled since winning the league title and losing their manager, Christophe Galtier.

Clubs including Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing 25-year-old Bamba.

With a lack of squad depth in forward positions, West Ham are looking to bolster their forward line.

Michail Antonio is ageing and injury prone, Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move away (reports GiveMeSport) and signings like Nikola Vlasic have failed to hit the ground running.